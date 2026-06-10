GREAT FALLS — University of Montana running back Eli Gillman has earned plenty of accolades during his Griz career.

The All-Big Sky standout, Jerry Rice Award winner and reigning Big Sky offensive player of the year added another title to his résumé Wednesday: camp director.

WATCH: Eli Gillman hosts first skills camp

Montana's Eli Gillman gives back through inaugural football camp in Great Falls

Gillman brought his inaugural Eli Gillman Skills Camp to Great Falls, giving young athletes an opportunity to learn football fundamentals directly from one of the top players in the Football Championship Subdivision.

"This is the first time ever," Gillman said. "I thought it'd be something sweet. It's my last season, so I thought I'd start giving back now."

The camp featured instruction from Gillman and several of his Montana teammates, with campers rotating through drills focused on footwork, tackling, ball skills and other fundamentals.

For Gillman, the event was an opportunity to give young athletes the same experience he enjoyed growing up.

"I went to camps like this, and they were all the older guys who'd come," Gillman said. "I think it's super sweet, so I'm just happy to do the same thing for the kids right now."

Gillman said he enjoys connecting with young players across the state and appreciates the support Griz fans have shown throughout his college career.

"It's sweet getting to travel around and put on camps for these kids because they support me, and I want to give back to them as well," he said.

Among the campers was Nelle Balcom, who said learning from current Grizzlies players made the experience especially memorable.

"I think it's awesome because then kids get to learn how to play football, like actual football players that play in college leagues," Balcom said.

The Great Falls camp marked the first stop of a four-city tour. Gillman is also scheduled to host camps in Polson, Missoula and Florence later this month.

