Montana wins third in a row, rolls past Idaho State in annual N7 game

MISSOULA — The Montana men's basketball team picked up its third straight win in a six-day stretch, rolling past Idaho State 69-60 on Saturday afternoon at Dahlberg Arena with 4,103 fans in attendance.

After taking down Northern Arizona on Monday and Weber State on Thursday, the Grizzlies (12-9, 6-2 Big Sky) kept it rolling behind a 17-point performance from Money Williams. Williams also grabbed six rebounds and dished five assists while Kenyon Aguino added 13 points, Grant Kepley scored 12 and also added five assists and Te'Jon Sawyer chipped in 11 points.

UM jumped out fast and led 24-14 with 9:17 left in the first half on a put-back dunk by Trae Taylor. The Bengals would chip away at the lead, but the Griz never relinquished it en route to a 35-30 halftime advantage.

Montana would create plenty of separation in the second half and control that frame thanks to a defensive effort that clamped down on ISU. UM would go on a 15-0 run early in the half that would give the Griz a 52-35 lead with 11:58 to go, and Montana was in cruise control from there.

UM shot 47.7% from the field and 7 for 22 from deep, while adding 16 assists. Defensively, they held the Bengals to 36.2% shooting and forced 13 turnovers.

Connor Hollenbeck led the way for Idaho State (10-11, 3-5) with 18 points.

Montana is back on the road next week to take on Portland State on Thursday and Sacramento State on Saturday.