Montana volleyball picks up 9th straight win, opens Big Sky play with sweep of Sacramento State

MISSOULA — Riding its longest winning streak since 1994, the Montana Grizzlies volleyball team rose to the moment and extended it a little further as UM opened Big Sky Conference play by sweeping Sacramento State 3-0 at Dahlberg Arena on Thursday evening.

With 943 fans in attendance, the win was Montana's ninth in a row as the Griz improved to 9-3 and 1-0 in the leageu while playing their first match in Missoula since Sept. 6. UM won the sets 25-21, 25-23, 25-19 against a Hornets team (7-6, 0-1) that won the conference tournament a season ago.

A back-and-forth first set saw Montana tie it 17-17 after an ace from Annika Wright. A kill from Delaney Russell then tied it 18-18 and the Griz would grab the lead on the next point on an attack error and never looked back. A block from Olivia LaBeau sealed the first set for the Griz.

The second set was again competitive but Russell, who led the way with 14 kills for the Griz, put the finishing touches on it with a soft touch over the net that slipped past the defenders to make it 2-0 Montana.

The Griz trailed 4-0 to start the third set but quickly found composure, rallied and cruised down the stretch to sweep the game. Freshman Mylee Blake sent home the game's final kill to seal the win.

Blake and Sydney Pierce each finished with 11 kills while LaBeau added nine. Wright finished with three aces to lead the way, while Gracie Cagle had 37 of Montana's assists.

Montana is on the road Saturday at Idaho for its second Big Sky match followed by three straight home contests over the next two weeks.

