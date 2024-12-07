Griz postgame: Bobby Hauck, Keelan White, Trevin Gradney discuss playoff loss at SDSU

BROOKINGS, S.D. — The No. 14-seeded Montana Grizzlies saw their season come to an end Saturday in a 35-18 second-round playoff loss against No. 3 South Dakota State on Saturday at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium.

In a rematch of last season's FCS championship game in Frisco, Texas, SDSU quarterback Mark Gronowski accounted for three touchdowns and Jackrabbits linebacker Adam Bock returned an interception for a score as the Grizzlies' season ended with a 9-5 record.

Montana quarterback Keali'i Ah Yat threw two fourth-quarter touchdown passes for Montana, but was also intercepted twice. With the win, SDSU — the two-time defending national champion — advances to the quarterfinal round next week.

After the game, Griz head coach Bobby Hauck, wide receiver Keelan White and cornerback Trevin Gradney held a press conference to discuss the loss. To watch, see the video player above.

