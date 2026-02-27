Montana men snap three-game losing streak, race past Sacramento State

MISSOULA — The Montana Grizzlies picked up a much-needed victory Thursday evening as the final stretch of the Big Sky Conference regular season begins.

In its second-to-last home game of the season, UM topped Sacramento State 81-73 at Dahlberg Arena. Money Williams went for 20 points while Brooklyn Hicks added 16 points after being inserted into the starting lineup. Te'Jon Sawyer added 11 points and 12 rebounds for a double-double while Tyler Thompson, Tyler Isaak and Grant Kepley all added nine apiece.

WATCH THE FULL HIGHLIGHTS:

Montana snaps three-game losing streak, races past Sacramento State

UM started fast with a 8-0 lead and 11-2 advantage thanks to a fast start from Hicks. The Hornets would claw their way back and tie it 25-25 after Shaqir O'Neal — the son of Sac State men's basketball general manager Shaquille O'Neal — scored on a layup with 5:37 left in the first half.

However, the Griz settled in as Sawyer, Hicks and Williams paved the way and Montana led 42-32 at halftime and kept the Hornets at arm's length the rest of the contest. UM shot at a 50.9% clip and went 11 for 29 from deep. Montana also had 18 assists in the game, and held the Hornets to 40.3% shooting and a 5 for 20 mark from 3-point range.

UM had lost five of its past six but the win keeps Montana in the top half of the Big Sky Conference standings as the Griz improve to 15-14 overall and 9-7 in league play. Montana hosts Portland State on Saturday and is on the road at Northern Colorado on Monday to close out the regular season.

The Hornets dropped to 9-19 overall and 5-11 in Big Sky play. With the loss, Sac State also remains winless on the road this season at 0-15 under first-year head coach and former NBA player Mike Bibby. Star guard Mikey Williams also missed the contest for the Hornets.

Prophet Johnson led the way for the Hornets with 14 points.

