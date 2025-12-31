Montana sees third defensive starter enter transfer portal in cornerback Kyon Loud

MISSOULA — The Montana Grizzlies took another blow from the transfer portal on Wednesday.

Star sophomore cornerback Kyod Loud announced his intention to enter the portal after two seasons with the Griz.

"THANK YOU GRIZ NATION!!!" Loud posted to social media with a graphic explaining his thanks to coaches, teammates and fans as well as his announcement to transfer.

It's a tough blow for UM from a player who the sky is the limit for, and Montana was hoping for at least one more season to have him wearing maroon and silver.

As a sophomore in 2025, Loud was proving to be a lockdown corner for the Griz, with the coaching staff lauding him as one of their most important players as an up-and-coming star. However, after a scorching start to the season, Loud injured his shoulder late in Montana's fourth game of the season against Idaho, and missed the rest of the regular season.

Loud, a native of Richmond, California, returned for Montana's playoff run and was fully back in form in victories against South Dakota State and South Dakota. He also played against Montana State in the semifinal round, though another aggravated injury caused him to miss the entire second half against the Bobcats.

He's a player that after the first game of the season appeared to be a different level of talent, with Power-4 interest likely next for the young cover man. In seven games this fall, Loud finished with 25 total tackles, two for loss, and four pass breakups. As a true freshman in 2024, Loud flashed his potential and played in 13 of 14 games for Montana.

Loud noted that he has three years left of eligibility remaining, alluding to that he can use his redshirt since he played in just four games in the regular season in 2025.

Loud is the third starter on the Griz defense to announce he's entering the transfer portal. He joins redshirt sophomore and honorable mention All-Big Sky linebacker Caleb Otlewski and sophomore safety Diezel Wilkinson.

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Keali'i Ah Yat announced he'll be back next year after a first-team All-Big Sky campaign in 2025.