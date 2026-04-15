Ex-Montana OL Cannon Panfiloff signs CFL contract with Montreal Alouettes

MISSOULA — Cannon Panfiloff, an All-America left tackle for the Montana Grizzlies last season, has signed a contract with the Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League.

The Grizzlies announced Panfiloff's signing via social media on Tuesday, noting that he is also still eligible for the NFL.

HUGE congrats to our guy @cannon186 for signing with the @MTLAlouettes of the @CFL‼️



Cannon will remain available to be selected in the #NFLDraft later this month as well 👏



GOOD LUCK big dog! #GoGriz x #MadeAtMontana pic.twitter.com/wijaELZzgg — Montana Griz Football (@MontanaGrizFB) April 14, 2026

Panfiloff was named first-team All-Big Sky for his efforts with the Grizzlies in the 2025 season, and was also honored on three All-America teams, including a second-team nod from Stats Perform. He was UM's Paul Weskamp Award winner as the team's most outstanding offensive lineman.

Panfiloff started 30 games and appeared in 41 total contests after transferring to Montana from Utah Tech ahead of the 2023 season. He was the anchor of an offensive line that allowed just 23 sacks in 2025, the second fewest in a season in the past decade as the Grizzlies averaged over 457 yards of offense per game.

Panfiloff also helped open holes for the Montana's running game, which averaged just under 2,500 yards per season during his four years with the program. The Grizzlies passed for the third-most yards in program history during his senior season. Panfiloff was a three-time academic All-Big Sky selection.

