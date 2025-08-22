Montana linebackers deep with talent in loaded position group

MISSOULA — Linebacker is often the heartbeat of the Montana Grizzlies defense, and in 2025, that looks to be the case again, as this position group is shaping up to be one of the deepest on the team.

The Griz linebackers wreak havoc and cause chaos in UM's 3-3-5 defense. It's a staple of the program, and this fall, this latest group is ready to fill in those shoes.

"We're all just dedicated to getting better every single day and united as brothers," linebacker Caleb Otlewski said. "I keep saying that just because that is in our creed. United as brothers, united as warriors, we watch over all past, present, future Griz warriors. So I just feel like everyone comes out here and we're just getting better every single day, getting inches and inches closer to that game day."

Out of the gates, Montana's key returners include Otlewski, who turned heads as a redshirt freshman last year and returns as the leading tackler for the Grizzlies, as well as Missoula native Geno Leonard, who returned toward the end of the season from injury and immediately made an impact.

But a trio of transfers have been one of the talks of camp, with Elijawah Tolbert from Eastern Illinois, Peyton Wing from Portand State and Solomon Tuliaupupu from USC all expected to start or immediately slot into the two-deep rotation.

James Dobson / MTN Sports University of Montana freshman Caleb Otlewski (45) makes a sack during the game against Morehead State in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024.

"Everyone here is a leader on the team," Tuliaupupu said. "You come over here and you wear this logo, it's a big deal. There's definitely an expectation to step up for all of us, everyone in the room. So it's been awesome to keep each other in check, but also motivate and push each other, as well."

Behind those five, there's a trio of redshirt sophomore linebackers who all hail from Montana and have had a lot of excitement behind them in their flashed potential.

That includes the new legacy No. 37 in Billings native Clay Oven, Libby product Cy Stevenson and Helena's Hayden Opitz.

Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana linebacker Clay Oven completes a drill during football practice at Dornblaser Field in Missoula on Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2025.

In short, there's depth aplenty, with various levels of experience for each player.

"I just feel like that same Griz mentality that we're going to have, whoever's on the field is going to be the next guy's next, just the whole game," Otlewski said. "So I just feel like whenever your name's called, that person's going to be ready."

UM's defense as a whole has a lot of new blood leading the charge with no full returning starter, but with a good blend of vets and new faces at linebacker, it's a position group primed for plenty of success.

"It's a fun defense and we've got a lot of good players and we're looking forward to get after it on the field this year," Tuliaupupu said. "It's definitely going to be a fun year going 12 (games) in a row. So it's going to be fun."

Griz linebackers on the 2025 roster by number

No. 11, Elijawah Tolbert, R-SR, 6-foot-1, 232 pounds, Chicago, IL

No. 31, Geno Leonard, R-SR, 5-foot-11, 230 pounds, Missoula, MT

No. 32, Peyton Wing, JR, 6-foot-0, 229 pounds, Sumner, WA

No. 33, Taylor Jones, FR, 6-foot-1, 205 pounds, Missoula, MT

No. 35, Grady Walker, R-FR, 6-foot-4, 224 pounds, Missoula, MT

No. 37, Clay Oven, R-SO, 6-foot-2, 216 pounds, Billings, MT

No. 38, Caleb Moran, SO, 6-foot-1, 210 pounds, Milton, GA

No. 40, Colton Lentz, FR, 6-foot-3, 213 pounds, Nooksack, WA

No. 45, Caleb Otlewski, R-SO, 6-foot-4, 241 pounds, Melissa, TX

No. 48, Styles Goodman, FR, 6-foot-2, 234 pounds, Austin, TX

No. 50, Sam Merriman, FR, 6-foot-0, 225 pounds, Seattle, WA

No. 52, Cy Stevenson, R-SO, 6-foot-2, 220 pounds, Libby, MT

No. 54, Bridger Salvevold, FR, 6-foot-2, 207 pounds, Culbertson, MT

No. 58, Solomon Tuliaupupu, GR, 6-foot-3, 242 pounds, Pomona, CA

No. 59, Hayden Opitz, R-SO, 6-foot-2, 230 pounds, Helena, MT

