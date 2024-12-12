Montana linebacker Riley Wilson enters NCAA transfer portal

MISSOULA — One of Montana's most impactful defensive players has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Linebacker Riley Wilson announced on social media Thursday that he was entering the transfer portal with one year of eligibility remaining. Wilson played in 13 games this season, totaling 83 tackles, including 11.5 for loss and 4.5 sacks.

Thank you Montana

"I want to thank my Lord and savior Jesus Christ for leading me to (Montana). I'm thankful for every minute spent, every person met, and every play made while at Montana," Wilson wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter). "I am forever grateful to Missoula, the university, coach (Bobby) Hauck and coach (Roger) Cooper. Many will preach family values but few can ever deliver quite like Montana. The people of Missoula and the fans of the Griz accepted me like one of their own."

Wilson, a Prosper, Texas, native, transferred to Montana prior to the 2023 season. A 2020 high school graduate, he started his career at Hawaii, playing in one game in 2020, 11 in 2021 and four in 2022.

As a redshirt sophomore with the Griz in 2023, Wilson was a second-team All-Big Sky Conference performer, leading Montana with 8.5 sacks and 15 tackles for loss. He was sixth on the team with 53 total tackles.

Wilson, a 6-foot-2, 230-pound linebacker, again earned second-team All-Big Sky honors this season. His 83 tackles ranked third on the team, while his 11.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks were second. Wilson also led the team with seven quarterback hits.

"Goodbyes are difficult but the memories made will last a lifetime," he continued in his social media post. "I want to thank all my teammates and friends that I have made over the past 2 years. I will always hold Montana close to my heart. With that being said, I will be entering the transfer portal with 1 year of eligibility remaining. Thank you Griz family."

Since the post announcing his entry into the portal, Wilson has posted scholarship offers from UTEP, Washington State and Houston.

Wilson is the third known Griz starter and fifth player overall to enter the portal since Montana's season ended with a 35-18 loss at South Dakota State last Saturday. Quarterback Logan Fife and cornerback Ronald Jackson also entered the portal as well as reserve sophomore linebacker Cooper Walton and freshman defensive end Tyson Simmons.

