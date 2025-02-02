Watch Now
Montana Lady Griz sweep weekend trip with 69-63 victory at Sacramento State

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Tyler McCliment-Call led three players in double-figure scoring Saturday in Montana's 69-63 victory at Sacramento State in Big Sky Conference women's basketball.

McCliment-Call finished with 19 points for the Lady Griz, who won both games on their weekend road trip under acting head coach Nate Harris, on the heels of a victory Thursday night at Portland State.

Dani Bartsch had a double double of 17 points and 12 rebounds for Montana, while Avery Waddington added 10 points.

The Lady Griz had an advantage at the foul line, making 18 of 22 free throws versus Sacramento State's 10-of-15 showing.

The Hornets put four players in double figures, led by Jaydia Martin's 16 points. Both Martin and Jaiteh Fatoumata had nine rebounds.

The Lady Griz will return home this week for games against Northern Colorado on Thursday and Northern Arizona on Saturday. Montana is now 4-2 under Harris since head coach Brian Holsinger was announced to be on a leave of absence.

