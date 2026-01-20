Montana Lady Griz snap losing skid, pick up first Big Sky win in victory over Northern Arizona

MISSOULA — The Montana Lady opened the new year with a loss to Northern Arizona, but Monday returned the favor in a big way as UM topped NAU 76-72 inside Dahlberg Arena.

For the Lady Griz (4-13, 1-5 Big Sky), the win snapped a five-game losing streak as UM picked up its first league win of the season.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS:

Jocelyn Land led the way with 20 points as she buried six 3-pointers as the team shot 50% (14 for 28) from beyond the arc. Kennedy Gillette added 17 points, Draya Wacker chipped in 15 points and added six assists and Aby Shubert tallied 11 points.

Avery Waddington would finish with eight points and lead UM on the boards with 10. As a team, UM shot 48.1% from the field and out-rebounded the Lumberjacks 35 to 31 and overcame a 19-turnover day to get the win.

The Lady Griz built a 28-14 lead after a layup from Wacker early in the second quarter en route to a 37-28 advantage at halftime.

The lead would balloon to 66-49 with 7:22 to go in the game after a 3-pointer from Wacker, but the Lumberjacks rallied furiously and nearly pulled off the comeback as they got within 74-71 with 18 seconds to play.

NAU's Audrey Taylor got to the line after getting fouled on the game-tying attempt from deep with seven seconds to go, but after she missed the first free throw, the Lady Griz were able to clamp down and close the game out.

Naomi White led NAU (7-13, 3-4) with 29 points.

UM is on the road later this week as the Lady Griz take on Weber State on Thursday and Idaho State on Saturday.

