Montana Lady Griz set new program record with made 3-pointers, race past Sacramento State

MISSOULA — The Montana Lady Griz put together a historic effort from beyond the arc on Saturday afternoon as the Lady Griz knocked down 19 3-pointers en route to a 84-57 win over Sacramento State at Dahlberg Arena.

It's a mark Montana nearly broke multiple times this season, and it topples the previous record of 16 3-pointers initially made back on Feb. 4, 2006 against Idaho State. The Lady Griz tied the mark at Weber State on Jan. 22.

Freshman Macey Huard hit the record-breaking 3-pointer with under five minutes to play in the fourth quarter and Dani Bartsch added a pair of triples later to extend the record.

Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw led the way for UM with 19 points and went 5 for 7 from deep while Bartsch finished with 15 points and 14 rebounds for her sixth double-double of the season. Bartsch also only shot threes in the game, going 5 for 11 from the field. Carmen Gfeller added 17 points while MJ Bruno and Gina Marxen each added 10.

Mack Konig once again led the way distributing with eight assists in the contest as UM won its third straight game — all of which came by at least 27 points — and improved to 14-5 overall and 6-2 in Big Sky Conference play.

UM shot 19 for 41 from deep and converted 49.2% of its shots from the field.

Solape Amusan led the Hornets with 19 points. After winning the Big Sky tournament a season ago, Sac State dropped to 1-18 overall and 0-8 in league play.

The Lady Griz wore turquoise uniforms Saturday as they commemorated their second annual N7 basketball game. The N7 games are initiatives by Nike to celebrate Native American heritage.

