Montana Lady Griz remain winless in league play, fall to Eastern Washington

MISSOULA — A pair of Treasure Staters helped lead the way for Eastern Washington at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday afternoon in a 65-58 victory over the Montana Lady Griz.

Billings native Kourtney Grossman put up 11 points and 17 rebounds while Missoula product Emily McElmurry added 13 points off of the bench as the Eagles (8-8, 1-2 Big Sky) picked up their first league win of the season.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS:

On the flip side the Lady Griz are still searching for their first conference victory, as UM fell to 3-12 overall and 0-4 in league play.

Montana started fast with a 13-4 lead despite missing leading scorer Mack Konig for the second straight game due to a foot injury. The Lady Griz weathered an early comeback from the Eagles as they took a 28-26 lead into the break.

In the third quarter, behind additional big performances from Ella Gallatin and Elyn Bowers, EWU chipped away, overtook the lead and found separation as they were in control the entire second frame.

Gallatin finished with 20 points for the Eagles while Bowers added 11. Jaecy Eggers added 14 boards for EWU who out-rebounded Montana 49-38. A layup from Gallatin with 6:58 left in the third quarter made it 34-32 EWU and the Eagles never trailed again.

Montana finished shooting 20 for 57 and 8 for 32 from 3-point range while EWU overcame a 28 for 73 shooting performance, including 3 for 17 from deep.

Avery Waddington put up a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds for Montana while Jocelyn Land added 13 and Draya Wacker chipped in 12.

Montana is on the road next Saturday for its next contest as it heads to Bozeman to take on rival and first-place Montana State (11-4, 4-0 Big Sky).

