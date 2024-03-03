Montana Lady Griz beat Idaho on senior day, secure No. 3 seed in Big Sky tournament

MISSOULA — Saturday afternoon served as senior day for the Montana Lady Griz, a fitting scenario as UM needed its veterans down the stretch as the Lady Griz topped the Idaho Vandals 64-48 in front of 3,597 fans at Dahlberg Arena for the final home game of the season for the Lady Griz.

With the win, Montana improved to 20-8 overall and 12-5 in Big Sky Conference. It secured UM's first 20-win season since 2015-16, and the Lady Griz also secured their spot as the No. 3 seed heading into the Big Sky Conference tournament.

Carmen Gfeller, Gina Marxen and Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw were all honored before the game as UM's three seniors, and all three put together big performances in the win. Espenmiller-McGraw led UM with 16 points, Gfeller scored 12 points and grabbed nine rebounds and Marxen added 11 points and dished three assists for Montana.

The game was a slow start for both teams as UM especially struggled shooting out of the gates. But the Lady Griz eventually built a 34-27 lead by halftime against the Vandals and cruised in the second half from there.

Mack Konig added 11 points and three assists while Macey Huard added 10 points. Dani Bartsch grabbed 12 boards for Montana as the Lady Griz out-rebounded Idaho 47 to 27 and finished shooting 35.3% from the field and just 6 for 29 from deep.

Idaho (14-15, 7-10) shot 40% for the game and was 4 for 14 from 3-point range. Kennedy Johnson led the game with 19 points.

Montana wraps up the regular season on Monday at Idaho State with a 7 p.m. tipoff scheduled in Pocatello.