Montana Lady Griz add pair of transfers over the weekend

MISSOULA — The Montana Lady Griz continue to see their roster fill out as UM got commitments from a pair of transfers over the weekend.

UM picked up commitments from Butler forward Jocelyn Land as well as College of Southern Idaho guard Kennedy Gillette.

Land joins the Lady Griz after spending one season with the Bulldogs. A native of Chanhassen, Minnesota, Land played in 32 games and averaged 3.4 points and 1.1 rebounds per game. She started in the team's final two games in the WNIT.

For the season, she played about 10.8 minutes per game and shot 40.2% from the field and went 19 for 62 from 3-point range.

Listed at 6-foot, Land has three years of eligibility remaining.

NEW HOME 🐻🤍Beyond excited to announce my commitment to the University of Montana! Thank you to my coaches, teammates, and family who have helped me get here. So excited for this new chapter! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/QXkrUA31VZ — Kennedy Gillette (@KennedyyG11) April 12, 2025

Gillette committed to Montana after a breakout season at the junior college level with CSI. The Rexburg, Idaho, native averaged 13.9 points and 5.7 rebounds per game in 31 contests this past season. For her efforts, Gillette was a named a NJCAA third-team All-American as CSI posted a 23-8 record.

Gillette, also listed at 6-foot, played in 64 total games over two years with CSI and joins Montana with two years of eligibility remaining.

Land and Gillette are UM's first two transfer commits this offseason. The Lady Griz have had minimal impacts from the transfer portal and players with eligibility leaving, as forward Izabella Zingaro is the lone player to enter the portal.

