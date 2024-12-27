Helena native Kaden Huot transferring from Montana to Carroll

MISSOULA — Kaden Huot is heading back home.

The 2022 Helena High School graduate announced on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday he's transferring from the University of Montana to Carroll College. Huot will have two years of eligibility remaining for the Fighting Saints.

With 2 years of eligibility remaining, I am excited to announce my commitment to Carroll College! Go Saints! pic.twitter.com/crExnq1SfQ — Kaden Huot (@HuotKaden) December 27, 2024

Huot was a three-time all-state selection in high school and set the Helena High program records for career offensive yardage (6,977) and passing touchdowns (61). During his senior season, the Bengals went 9-3 and reached the semifinals of the Class AA state football playoffs.

Huot joined the Grizzlies in 2022 and redshirted that fall. He did not see any game action in 2023 and played in just one game in 2024, completing 1 of 2 passes against Morehead State.

Montana also lost receiver Sawyer Racanelli to the NCAA transfer portal on Thursday and announced the additions of transfers Korbin Hendrix and and Elijawah Tolbert.

Carroll is coming off a 7-3 season at the NAIA level, including a 6-2 record in the Frontier Conference. The Saints were quarterbacked by senior Jack Prka, who completed 68.7% of his passes for 2,462 yards, 17 touchdowns and six interceptions.