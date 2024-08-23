Montana Grizzlies feature big returning core, more depth on offensive line

MISSOULA — It all starts up front on the football field, and this year's offensive line unit for the Montana Grizzlies proves to be a deep one but will be required to fill some key spots with the departures of center AJ Forbes and left tackle Chris Walker.

But with them gone, and under new offensive line coach Joe Pawlak, it's time for some new faces to step up.

"Luckily, we're pretty deep, and there's guys who kind of got shuffled in last year and got to play a little bit of those positions, and they're kind of chomping at the bit now to get back out there and prove themselves," senior Brandon Casey said. "And I think it's awesome to watch them get that opportunity."

Casey, the team's right tackle, is leading the way for this unit, as he enters his senior year with 30 starts under his belt while being a first-team All-Big Sky selection last season, and he also enters this year as a preseason All-American.

"There's always a chance to improve," Casey said. "I think we all have the things we can improve on, and I think we've been working hard to do that, especially these last two weeks. And now we get to kind of turn our focus to the season. And we got some big-time goals there."

Joining him as returning vets are juniors Journey Grimsrud and Liam Brown.

Grimsrud was honorable mention all-conference last year, has made 20 starts for the Grizzlies at right guard and looks poised to slot alongside Casey again on the right side.

Brown has 14 career starts in multiple spots for UM and this fall camp has been in position to take over the duties at center.

Those three will be the anchors of this new-look group.

"I think we need to start where we left off in January," Casey said. "I think that we need to come out firing. We can't have a setback. We need to keep getting better every week."

On the left side, Cannon Panfiloff looks to take over tackle duties for UM, after Panfiloff joined Montana last season and filled in all over the line, picking up four starts along the way.

Then, Central Michigan transfer Cade Klimzcak appears ready to also slot in at guard.

The depth doesn't end there for UM, as Cal transfer Everett Johnson will figure into the mix as will Declan McCabe, who has experience at guard for UM and also has been working at center.

The Grizzlies also add Dillon Botner back into the fold after he missed all of last year with injury, with other younger players also looking to crack the rotations and fill out the rest of UM's already deep position group.

"I think when we started fall camp a couple weeks ago, the biggest emphasis was on improvement for everyone," Casey said. "And I've seen a ton of improvement just in the last two weeks, especially from the young guys. They came out here, they learned a ton, and they're playing really fast right now."

With an offensive unit that brings almost everyone back, especially at the skill positions, the Griz offensive line is prepped and poised to set everyone else up for success.

"I think our biggest goal is to finish every play," Casey said. "Coach P works really hard with us. He really instills the finish and the drive in us. And our biggest goal is to finish every play."

Griz wide receivers on the 2024 roster by number

No. 51, Austin Buehler, R-FR, 6-foot-5, 270 pounds, Helena, MT

No. 53, Braunson Henriksen, R-SO, 6-foot-5, 280 pounds, Polson, MT

No. 60, Dillon Botner, R-SR, 6-foot-6, 290 pounds, Whitefish, MT

No. 62, Everett Johnson, R-JR, 6-foot-7, 301 pounds, Turlock, CA

No. 63, Dylan Cohen, R-FR, 6-foot-1, 267 pounds, Seattle, WA

No. 64, Matt Hilden, FR, 6-foot-6, 278 pounds, Santa Rosa, CA

No. 66, Brandon Casey, SR, 6-foot-5, 309 pounds, Sandpoint, ID

No. 68, Torin Jeske, FR, 6-foot-6, 253 pounds, Bozeman, MT

No. 69, Cannon Panfiloff, R-JR, 6-foot-6, 293 pounds, Roy, UT

No. 70, Colin Amick, FR, 6-foot-6, 264 pounds, Sammamish, WA

No. 72, Cade Klimczak, SR, 6-foot-1, 286 pounds, Rockford, MI

No. 73, Trevor Steinbach, FR, 6-foot-5, 290 pounds, Sammamish, WA

No. 74, Tate Templeton, R-FR, 6-foot-3, 298 pounds, Missoula, MT

No. 75, Declan McCabe, R-JR, 6-foot-4, 295 pounds, Waco, TX

No. 76, Journey Grimsrud, R-JR, 6-foot-3, 302 pounds, Huntley, MT

No. 77, Michael Ray, R-SO, 6-foot-3, 289 pounds, Yakima, WA

No. 78, Lucas Freitas, R-FR, 6-foot-6, 312 pounds, Snoqualmie, WA

No. 79, Liam Brown, R-JR, 6-foot-5, 317 pounds, Beaverton, OR

