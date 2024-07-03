Montana Grizzlies add home-and-home football series with Incarnate Word

MISSOULA — A pair of the best in the FCS are set to clash in the distant future.

The Montana Grizzlies and Incarnate Word Cardinals have agreed to a home-and-home series to be played in 2028 and 2029, MTN Sports confirmed with Montana athletic director Kent Haslam on Wednesday.

FBSschedules first reported the news here.

Incarnate Word, which is based in San Antonio, Texas, will host the first meeting between the two programs on Sept. 9, 2028 at Gayle and Tom Benson Stadium. Montana will then be the host on Sept. 8, 2029.

It'll be the first meeting on the gridiron between these two programs.

Incarnate Word, a member of the Southland Conference, was a semifinal team in the FCS playoffs in 2022 where the Cardinals lost a thriller to powerhouse North Dakota State, 35-32. Incarnate Word also made the second round of the playoffs in 2021 and went 9-2 in 2023 but did not make the playoffs.

Montana, which opens its 2024 season on Aug. 31 against Missouri State, made a run to the FCS national championship last season where the Grizzlies fell to South Dakota State.