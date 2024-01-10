Montana gets commitment from Monte Gillman, brother of standout RB Eli Gillman

MISSOULA — Another Gillman is making his way to the University of Montana football program.

Monte Gillman, the brother of UM standout running back Eli Gillman, announced his commitment to the Grizzlies on Wednesday morning. Gillman is listed as 5-foot-6 and 165 pounds and played running back and cornerback at Dassel-Cokato High School in Minnesota.

Gillman's commitment joins a class of 16 players who signed during the early signing period for Montana as part of their 2024 recruiting group.

Eli Gillman recently completed a breakout campaign as a redshirt freshman for the Grizzlies in 2023. Gillman rushed for 968 yards and 12 touchdowns and also caught 19 passes for 140 more yards. For his efforts, Gillman became the first Montana Grizzly to win the Jerry Rice Award which is given to the top freshman in the FCS.