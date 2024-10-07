Montana football Week 7 press conference with Bobby Hauck, Nick Ostmo, Hayden Harris

MISSOULA — Now two games into Big Sky Conference play, the Montana Grizzlies turn their attention to one final game before their bye week the following week.

The Grizzlies (4-2, 1-1 Big Sky) fell to Weber State 55-48 in overtime on Saturday in Missoula in a game that became a shootout down the stretch, with UM's offense excelling while the defense struggled to get timely stops. The Grizzlies fell from No. 8 to No. 14 in the latest State FCS Top-25 poll on Monday.

Montana now turns its attention to No. 24 Northern Arizona in what will be their third top-25 matchup of the season. The Lumberjacks (3-3, 1-1) are coming off of a loss to Idaho after beating Sacramento State in the first week of league play.

Kickoff for Saturday's game will be at 2 p.m. at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The Montana Television Network will air the game's broadcast.

UM head coach Bobby Hauck, senior running back Nick Ostmo and senior defensive end Hayden Harris met with the media on Monday to look ahead to the Lumberjacks.

