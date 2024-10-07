Montana State still third, Montana falls out of top 10 of Stats Perform FCS poll

MISSOULA — Montana slid to No. 14 in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 Poll, which was released Monday.

The Grizzlies, who were ranked eighth last week, lost an overtime thriller 55-48 to Weber State on Saturday. The Wildcats were unranked last week but are 20th in this week's poll.

The top four in the rankings went unchanged from last week to this week. No. 1 South Dakota State (41-3 over Northern Iowa), No. 2 North Dakota State (41-17 over then-No. 7 North Dakota), No. 3 Montana State (55-17 over Northern Colorado) and No. 4 South Dakota (59-0 over Murray State) all rolled to lopsided victories last week.

Villanova is fifth, followed by Big Sky Conference teams UC Davis and Idaho in sixth and seventh, respectively. The Aggies rallied last week for an improbable last-second 27-26 comeback win at Portland State, while the Vandals hung on for a 23-17 win over Northern Arizona.

Mercer, North Dakota and Abilene Christian are Nos. 8, 9 and 10. Abilene Christian is coming off a 41-25 win over then-No. 5 Central Arkansas. Central Arkansas fell to 12th this week.View the complete poll.

Also ranked from the Big Sky are Sacramento State, which fell from 17th to 18th, and Northern Arizona, which climbed from 25th to 24th.

There are just two top-25 matchups in the FCS this week. Third-ranked Montana State hosts No. 7 Idaho and No. 14 Montana hosts No. 24 Northern Arizona.