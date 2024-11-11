Montana football Week 12 press conference with Bobby Hauck, Aaron Fontes, Hayden Harris

MISSOULA — The Montana Grizzlies football team prepares for its final regular season home game this week as it hosts Portland State on Saturday.

The Griz are coming off of a 30-14 home loss to UC Davis, falling to 7-3 overall and 4-2 in Big Sky Conference play. UM fell to No. 10 from No. 7 in the latest Stats FCS Top 25 pol,l which was released on Monday.

The Griz will welcome the Vikings (2-7, 2-4) to Missoula on Saturday with a 1 p.m. kickoff scheduled for Washington-Grizzly Stadium.

Montana head coach Bobby Hauck, senior wide receiver Aaron Fontes and senior defensive end Hayden Harris met with the media on Monday to look ahead to UM's next game against PSU.

To view the full press conference, check out the video above.

