Montana slides to No. 10, Montana State remains second in Stats Perform FCS Top 25 Poll

MISSOULA — Montana fell three spots to No. 10 in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 Poll on Monday.

The Griz, previously ranked seventh, lost to No. 4 UC Davis 30-14 last week to fall to 7-3 overall and 4-2 in Big Sky Conference play.

Davis (9-1 overall, 6-0 Big Sky) held steady at No. 4, as the top five in the rankings went unchanged from last week. North Dakota State, which was idle, is still No. 1 after receiving 42 of 56 first-place votes. Montana State is second and received the other 14 first-place votes. The Bobcats (10-0, 6-0) are the only undefeated team left in the FCS ranks after another dominant win last week, a 49-7 victory over Sacramento State.

Two-time reigning national champion South Dakota State is third and South Dakota is fifth.

Idaho (7-3, 4-2) moved up one spot from No. 9 to No. 8, as the Big Sky kept four teams inside the top 10. Northern Arizona also rejoined the poll, as the Lumberjacks are now ranked 25th. They were unranked last week. View the complete poll.

Two weeks remain in the FCS regular season, and meaningful matchups highlight this week's schedule.

No. 2 Montana State visits No. 4 UC Davis for the de facto Big Sky championship on Saturday. The winner clinches a share of the conference title and the league's automatic bid to the FCS playoffs.

No. 1 NDSU (9-1 overall, 6-0 MVFC), meanwhile, will host Missouri State (8-2, 6-0) in a big game in the Missouri Valley Football Conference. The Bears, winners of eight straight games, are in their final FCS season before moving to the FBS level and thus ineligible for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 Poll

And No. 13 Tarleton State hosts No. 14 Abilene Christian for what will likely decide the United Athletic Football Conference champion