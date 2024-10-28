Montana football Week 10 press conference with Bobby Hauck, Jaxon Lee and Evan Shafer

MISSOULA — The Montana Grizzlies enter Week 10 after beating Northern Colorado 24-0 over the weekend. It was the third straight shutout the Griz have had over the Bears as UM won its second straight game overall.

The Griz (6-2, 3-1 Big Sky) jumped up one spot to No. 8 in this week's FCS top 25 poll. Senior safety Jaxon Lee was also named the conference's defensive player of the week for his efforts in the win.

Montana now turns its attention to Cal Poly (2-5, 1-3) as the Grizzlies prepare for back-to-back road trips. UM and Cal Poly will meet for the first time since 2022 and kickoff will be at 3 p.m. Mountain time on Saturday in San Luis Obispo, Calif.

Montana head coach Bobby Hauck, senior tight end Evan Shafer and Lee all met with the media on Monday to recap UM's win over UNC, as well as look ahead to the next game against Cal Poly.

To view the full press conference, watch the video above.