Montana football showcases new players in annual spring game in Missoula

MISSOULA — The Montana Grizzlies wrapped up their spring football session with the annual spring game Friday evening at Washington-Grizzly Stadium, as a number of new members of the team got to suit up in front of the fans for the first time.

The Maroon team defeated the Silver 24-20 at the final count of the game.

USC transfer quarterback Jake Jensen led Maroon and threw a pair of touchdowns in the game as he split the early reps with returning starter Keali'i Ah Yat. Jensen connected with Drew Deck and Jake Olson for scores and threw for 142 yards on 14-of-20 passing.

Photos: Montana Grizzlies compete in 2025 spring game

Ah Yat held a smaller workload, going 4 for 8 for 43 yards as freshman QB Luke Flowers also split reps on the Silver side. Flowers went 8 for 15 for 140 yards and one touchdown, the game's home run which was a 69-yard house call with fellow freshman Brooks Davis to open the second half.

Eli Gillman also ran for a 16-yard touchdown and Malae Fonoti added one from two yards out while Ty Morrison connected on a pair of field goals and Brayton Boyer also converted one.

Eastern Washington transfer Michael Wortham took an end-around for a 33-yard scamper as he showcased his playmaking ability. Tommy Running Rabbit ran for 39 yards on eight attempts and Stevie Rocker Jr. added 36 yards on eight carries while Talen Reynolds picked up 25 yards on the ground as well. Gillman finished with 27 yards rushing and also caught a 19-yard pass.

Jordan Dever finished with four catches for 71 yards while Davis added two receptions for 73 yards. Lekeldrick Bridges also caught four passes for 59 yards while Deck finished with four receptions for 34 yards and Cameron Gurnsey added three receptions for 36 yards.

Kade Cutler and Elijawah Tolbert each racked up five tackles while Jareb Ramos had a pair of tackles for loss.

The Grizzlies are now off before summer workouts and eventually fall camp. They will open the 2025 season Sept. 6 at home against Central Washington.

