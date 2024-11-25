Montana football playoff press conference with coach Bobby Hauck, Jaxon Lee and Cade Klimczak

MISSOULA — The playoffs are officially here and the Montana Grizzlies now turn their attention toward hosting a first-round game.

Sitting at 8-4 and seeded 14th in this year's playoff bracket, Montana is set to welcome Tennessee State (9-3) to Missoula and Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday with an 8:15 p.m. kickoff. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.

Tennessee State is coached by former Heisman Trophy winner and NFL All-Pro Eddie George.

UM head coach Bobby Hauck, senior safety Jaxon Lee and senior center Cade Klimczak met with the media on Monday to preview UM's playoff game against Tennessee State.

To view the full press conference, check out the video above.