Montana State earns No. 1 overall seed for FCS playoffs

BILLINGS — On the heels of a perfect regular season and a 34-11 victory over rival Montana on Saturday, Montana State received the overall No. 1 ranking for the 2024 NCAA Division I Football Championship playoff bracket.

The bracket was announced on Sunday. With the No. 1 seed, the Bobcats (12-0) have a first-round bye and the opportunity to play at home through the semifinal round.

"We had a lot on the line (on Saturday)," Montana State coach Brent Vigen told ESPN during the FCS Selection Show. "We're so excited to be in this position and have everything come through Bozeman."

Montana State, which clinched the outright Big Sky Conference title on Saturday, will host the winner of a first-round matchup between No. 16-seed New Hampshire (8-4) and UT Martin (8-4) in a second-round game on Dec. 7 at 1 p.m.

The FCS national championship game will be played Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

This story will be updated