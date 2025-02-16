Joe Pridgen will return to Montana men's basketball team for 2025-26 season

MISSOULA — With four games remaining in the regular season, the Montana Grizzlies were dealt some big news ahead of Saturday's tilt with Weber State that will impact next year's team.

As Montana celebrated Senior Night on Saturday, graduate student Joe Pridgen was announced by the school that he will return next season to compete for the Grizzlies, bringing one of the most impactful newcomers in the Big Sky Conference this season back to Missoula.

Initially thought to be done after this season, Pridgen had a recorded video played in front of the Dahlberg Arena crowd before the Grizzlies beat the Wildcats that officially made the announcement.

Pridgen's addition this year has been a big reason why Montana is in first place in the Big Sky and riding an eight-game winning streak. Pridgen has started in every game for the Grizzlies and entering Saturday's game was averaging 12 points and seven rebounds per game while shooting 63.4% from the field.

An electric athlete with a number of highlight-reel dunks to his name, the 6-foot-5 guard has added an element of veteran leadership as well on a team that entered the season with nine new players and needed to mesh quickly thanks to his past experience and college basketball journey.

A native of Winchendon, Mass., Pridgen had previous stops at Holy Cross, UNC Wilmington and Northeastern before finding his way to Missoula.

Montana is 19-8 after Saturday's win and 12-2 in Big Sky play. Against Weber State, Pridgen scored six points and grabbed five rebounds, which led the team.

