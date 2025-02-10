Montana announces Brian Holsinger's resignation as Lady Griz head coach

MISSOULA — Brian Holsinger has resigned as head coach of the Montana women's basketball team.

The UM athletic department made the announcement Monday. Holsinger had been on a leave of absence from the program since Jan. 15, which Montana officially announced the following day but did not provide specific details except to say he was "taking personal time off."

"Brian Holsinger resigned today as head coach of the University of Montana women’s basketball program," a statement from UM read Monday. "Nate Harris will continue to lead the team as interim head coach through the remainder of this season, after which a search will be conducted for a permanent head coach."

Harris has served as acting head coach since Holsinger has been on leave.

The resignation brings to an end Holsinger's four-season tenure with the Lady Griz. Holsinger was introduced as head coach at Montana on April 13, 2021. He signed a four-year contract on April 12, a deal that was set to expire this year on June 30.

Holsinger came to UM after serving as the associate head coach at Oregon State. He had been with the Beavers for five seasons. He replaced interim Lady Griz head coach Mike Petrino, who led the program during the 2020-21 season after Shannon Schweyen's contract was not renewed.

Holsinger, a native of Republic, Wash., ends his Montana tenure with a 61-47 overall record and a 36-24 mark in Big Sky Conference play. He was 1-3 in Big Sky tournament games in Boise, Idaho.

The 2023-24 season was Holsinger's best, as the Lady Griz went 23-10, 13-5 in the Big Sky and advanced to the second round of the WNIT.

This year, the Lady Griz are 10-13 overall and 6-6 in the league following Saturday's 96-76 home loss to Northern Arizona. Under Harris, Montana is 5-3.

