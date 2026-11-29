MISSOULA — The first round of the 2026 FCS playoffs began in earnest Saturday across the country with the first seven opening-round games. Now it's the Montana Grizzlies' turn in the nightcap.

The No. 15-seeded Griz (8-4) are ready to host Incarnate Word (8-4) tonight in a matchup of two of the top offenses in the FCS. It is the first game in history between the two programs. The winner earns a trip to Stephenville, Texas, for a second-round game against No. 2 seed Tarleton State next Saturday.

Related: FCS playoffs begin as Montana hosts high-flying Incarnate Word

Montana is looking to shake off last week's 42-16 loss at Montana State in the 125th Brawl of the Wild and begin what it hopes is a sustained playoff run. "We have to move on," first-year Griz coach Bobby Kennedy said earlier this week. "I know our guys will take that approach. We've done that all season."

Kickoff from Washington-Grizzly Stadium is at 6 p.m. Stay tuned to this tracker for updates, live scores and reactions as the game goes along.



10:10 p.m. | After 4 hours, that's a wrap

A long night in Missoula has come to an end, and Montana, with a 48-32 win, is on to the second round of the FCS playoffs.

The Grizzlies have earned a date with No. 2 seed Tarletson State (12-0) in the second round next week in Stephenville, Texas. The Texans are making the third FCS playoff appearance in postseason history and will be looking to reach the quarterfinal round for the first time.

9:42 p.m.: The penalties. Wow.

OK, so these teams are making the officials work overtime tonight. With less than 10 minutes left — and with Montana leading 48-32 — the teams have combined for 22 penalties for 201 yards.

Incarnate Word has incurred 12 flags for 86 yards and Montana has been flagged 10 times for 115 yards. There has been no shortage of personal fouls and unsportsmanlike conduct fouls, among those.

9:17 p.m. | It's gotten ugly, not just on the scoreboard

We just had a disqualification, as UIW's Christian Barney was ejected for incurring his second unsportsmanlike conduct penalty of the night. It happened during a scuffle after Landon Ransom-Goelz was hit by the Cardinals' Buddha Garrett while in a vulnerable position on an incomplete pass over the middle.

In all, there were four unsportsmanlike calls — two against each team — during the minor mele that, frankly, could have gotten much more out of hand. Garrett was not penalized for hitting Ransom-Goelz.

We head to the fourth quarter with Montana leading 48-24.

9:02 p.m. | Have a night, Landon

Montana's Landon Ransom-Goelz just caught his third touchdown pass of the night, this time a 13-yarder from Keali'i Ah Yat, and the Griz have official blown this thing open. It's 48-17 with 2:52 left in the third quarter.

Ransom-Goelz earlier had a 71-yard catch-and-run for a score, and now has 105 receiving yards on five catches. A big night to be sure.

71 YARDS for Landon Ransom-Goelz! TOUCHDOWN, MONTANA! #GoGriz https://t.co/HuNg427T5S — Montana Griz Football (@MontanaGrizFB) November 29, 2026

8:50 p.m. | Brooks Davis breaks record, is injured

Star Griz receiver Brooks Davis caught an 11-yard pass from Keali'i Ah Yat to break Samori Toure's single-season school record for receiving yards (1,495 in 2019). But as he was tackled along the sideline the UIW defender landed hard on top of Davis, and his right arm/shoulder was driven into the turf.

Not a sight any Griz fan wants to see. It's something to keep an eye on as the game continues.

8:40 p.m. | Now it's Eli's turn

Monte Gillman's kickoff return provided a thrill. But brother Eli Gillman added an explosive play of his own not long after that when he raced 71 yards to the end zone to give the Grizzlies a 34-17 lead.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals just missed another field goal. UIW keeps squandering its red zone opportunities, which is precisely what you can't do on the road in Missoula.

8:28 p.m. | Monte Gillman explodes, but it's still a 10-point game

After UIW hit a field goal at the beginning of the second half, Montana's Monte Gillman busted out for a 100-yard return of the ensuing kickoff to make it 27-10. It's Gillman's second kickoff return for a TD this season.

😳 @montegillman WITH THE FLIP after the house call‼️ https://t.co/Qe7OGwLddM — Montana Griz Football (@MontanaGrizFB) November 29, 2026

Incarnate Word didn't waste time answering, though, as Emmett Brown found Roy Alexander over the top for a 36-yard touchdown to keep the Cardinals within 10 points. That drive went 86 yards in three plays while taking just 44 seconds off the clock.

8:22 p.m. | Field goals instead of touchdowns

If you're going to win on the road in Missoula, you have to cash in touchdown opportunities instead of settling for field goals.

Incarnate Word, which has had center-snap problems at times tonight, saw another drive stall in Griz territory and instead of making it a one-possession game got a 30-yard field goal from Nick Rigas. It's now 20-10 Montana with the Griz getting the ball back.

7:52 p.m. | Silver hits again as we hit halftime

Kicker Jo Silver is dialed in. Moments ago he hit his second field goal of the night, this time a 46-yarder, and Montana is taking a 20-7 lead into intermission after what was an eventful first half that lasted more than an hour and 45 minutes. Silver had a chance at a 50-yarder after UIW fumbled a late first-half kickoff but it was blocked.

Keali'i Ah Yat has thrown for 199 yards and a pair of TDs (with one interception) to this point in the game. Other notable stats: Eli Gillman has just 39 rushing yards on 11 attempts. He has one pass reception for negative-2 yards. Brooks Davis just has four reception so far.

Montana's defense is doing its job. They've had allowed just 17 rushing yards to this point, and the Griz have three total takeaways.

7:20 p.m. | Back to a two-score ballgame

A 54-yard catch-and-run by Roy Alexander put UIW in prime position inside Montana's 10-yard line. But a personal foul penalty and a missed field goal meant the Cardinals came up empty in a big situation.

The Griz had a chance to push this thing back to a two-possession lead. Tight end Mariano Birdno just reeled off a 50-yard catch-and-run of his own. Jo Silver then booted through a 39-yard field goal. It's 17-7 Griz.

7:08 p.m. | Penalties hurting the Griz

Montana just punted again to UIW after Keali'i Ah Yat was sacked for a big loss on third down. Before that, an Eli Gillman run had moved the chains, but it was called back on a holding penalty.

Right now, the Griz have been penalized five times for 55 yards. And after started 4 for 4 on third-down plays, UM has come up empty on its past four tries. But they hold a 14-7 lead still as the Cardinals get set to begin their next series.

6:53 p.m. | Cardinals close gap as 1st quarter ends

Incarnate Word has broken through. QB Emmett Brown just swung the ball out to Jayden Hibbler out of the backfield and Hibbler raced 19 yards untouched to the end zone.

It's now 14-7 Montana at the end of the opening quarter. Things might be settling down a little bit in what has been a bit of a weird first. Montana will punt it back to the Cardinals to open the second.

6:38 p.m. | Three straight giveaways

Incarnate Word has now turned the ball over twice deep in Griz territory. A Keali'i Ah Yat interception was sandwiched between those.

But right now, this game is being dictated by the Cardinals' mistakes and lack of execution. Could be a little bit different game otherwise. Still 14-0 Griz.

6:24 p.m. | Incarnate Word can't execute early

After three long passes by UIW QB Emmett Brown fell incomplete, including a drop down the far sideline, the Cardinals were forced to punt. But that snap sailed over the punter's head and was kicked out of the end zone for a penalty.

Turnover = POINTS for Landon Ransom-Goelz! https://t.co/cQMnm3288r — Montana Griz Football (@MontanaGrizFB) November 29, 2026

The Griz got the ball on the 5 as a result of declining the safety (yes, you can do that), and Keali'i Ah Yat hit Landon Ransom-Goelz for another TD. Montana's now up 14-0.

6:13 p.m. | Brooks Davis hits the century mark as Griz grab the lead

Brooks Davis made his 100th catch of the season on the Grizzlies' opening drive, a continuation of what has been a remarkable two years for the wideout. It went for 52 yards to put Montana deep into Incarnate Word territory.

A few plays later Keali'i Ah Yat scrambled and found tight end Mariano Birdno on a 7-yard TD pass and the Griz have a 7-0 advantage.

6:04 p.m. | Not a big crowd, but that's not unexpected

The first round of the playoffs typically don't produce big crowds (well, at least not for the FCS teams that typically bring in a lot of fans) because of the Thanksgiving holiday. Students are on break and people in many cases are traveling.

That's the deal tonight in Missoula, it looks like. This isn't a typical packed house at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.

5:45 p.m. | First, a look at the opening round

Before the Grizzlies and Cardinals kick it off, let's take a look at how the rest of the first round is shaping up, first with the other Big Sky teams in the field.

Weber State trounced Western Illinois 48-10 to move into a second-round matchup at No. 3 South Dakota State. Northern Arizona also cruised, beating Long Island 42-16 to earn a meeting next week against No. 7 South Dakota.

Idaho State wasn't as fortunate. The Bengals, who were without standout QB Jordan Cooke, fell 41-38 at North Dakota. The Fighting Hawks' Charles Langama rushed for 234 yards and three TDs including a 47-yarder with 5:30 remaining, and UND held on.

The other first-round scores were:

Tennesee Tech 31, Dayton 13

Lehigh 17, Albany 14

Harvard 41, Monmouth 34 (Montana State will host Havard next week)

Austin Peay 37, Illinois State 30

Illinois State, which just about won the whole thing last season, is going home early after being upset by Austin Peay. Who saw that coming?