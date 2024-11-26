Last-second steal, basket lift Montana past Utah Tech

MISSOULA — Kai Johnson's steal and layup with 6.1 seconds remaining proved to be the difference as the Montana Grizzlies got past Utah Tech 69-66 on Monday evening at Dahlberg Arena.

Hosting their annual November tournament, now dubbed the Stew Morrill Classic, Montana (4-3) picked up its second win in as many days after defeating Denver 83-73 on Sunday.

Trailing 66-63 with 20 seconds to go, Brandon Whitney scored quickly to bring the Griz within one. Then, using a full-court press and double team on the inbounds pass, the Griz forced Utah Tech's Noa Gonsalves to try and thread the needle on a pass where Johnson flew in and picked it off.

Johnson then looked directly to drive, did so, and cashed in a layup to make it 67-66 as he was fouled, which sent the crowd of 2,267 into a frenzy.

Johnson would ice the game with free throws to seal the win for Montana. He and Whitney each finished with 16 points to lead Montana. Joe Pridgen added nine points and six boards for the Grizzlies who finished shooting 42.9% from the field and 3 for 15 from deep. Montana shot the ball well early in the first half before failing to score in the final 6:37 of the first frame.

Those struggles bled into the second half as Utah Tech (1-6) slowly chipped away before taking a lead and holding a five-point advantage, 57-52, with 6:05 to play.

Money Williams added eight points for Montana as well. Beon Riley led Utah Tech with 18 points and 10 rebounds. The Trailblazers shot at a 43.8% clip from the field and went 4 for 19 from 3-point range.

The Grizzlies wrap up the tournament with a game against Cal State Northridge (5-1) on Wednesday at 7 p.m.