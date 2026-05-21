Kent Haslam: Montana working on longer-term contract for coach Bobby Kennedy

BILLINGS — The 2026 football season has felt like a "prove it" year for new Montana coach Bobby Kennedy. But UM is already trying to put together a fresh contract for Kennedy three months before he coaches his first game.

Athletic director Kent Haslam told MTN Sports on Wednesday that Montana wants to negotiate a multi-year contract for the 59-year-old Kennedy, who originally signed a one-year deal on Feb. 5 to take over the program from previous coach Bobby Hauck.

"I feel like I don't want him to be in a position where he's making real short-term decisions, and so we're talking through how a structure for more than one year could work," Haslam said.

Hauck, the winningest coach in Big Sky Conference history, abruptly retired from the Grizzlies last Feb. 4 and later emerged as the defensive coordinator at FBS Illinois.

Haslam, during an interview in a hotel lobby as members of the athletic department passed through Billings on the Grizzlies' annual spring tour, said the desire to renegotiate Kennedy's deal is based on the impression he's made so far — and to prioritize stability over a stopgap scenario.

"He was charged with doing many things when I talked to him about taking the job," Haslam said. "One was holding the roster together through the transfer portal, and then getting out in Montana and making sure every Montana football player knows that they've got a home at the University of Montana. And he's done both of those things really, really well.

"I've just got to get pencil on paper and navigate how we want to do that. But I don't want him to be so short-term that his assistant coaches aren't buying in. Sometimes you'll make some decisions that aren't the greatest."

Haslam said he has had conversations about restructuring Kennedy's contract with the state's commissioner of higher education, Clay Christian, who is also overseeing UM until new university president Dr. Jeremiah Shinn begins his duties in Missoula on July 1.

Haslam said he would like to see a new contract for Kennedy in place by the end of the fiscal year in June.

"We haven't played a football game yet, and that's part of the evaluation process, there's no doubt about it," Haslam said. "Winning, it's extremely important. I don't ever want to dismiss that, but in the way football now is working and the transient nature of rosters and the comings and goings of players, the ins and outs, you have to think through your coaching approach just a little bit different."

Looking back, the timing of Hauck's departure necessitated a fast decision by UM's administration. But with Kennedy having been in place for more than three months, Haslam said things are different now.

"It happened so quickly, and I was candid with it," Haslam said. "We did not want to do a national search in February. We just didn't. I was afraid that our roster would just be completely depleted. It would just open that door. We wanted something done so we could get that transfer portal open and closed as quickly as possible, and have somebody that the players were familiar with and someone that was familiar with our place.

"At that time I was like, look, let's do just one year, let's get this done. We needed someone to lead the program and (Kennedy) was willing to do that. Now, as we've worked with him and gotten to know him better and can see what his vision is, understand what his vision is, it gives you a chance to reevaluate that and say, 'You're doing the things we're asking you to do.'"

Haslam added: "And we may not come to a conclusion, and it might end in one year and we do (a new contract) then. But right now we're working on a framework of something that's more than one year."

By all accounts, the magnetic Kennedy has been a hit with fans and boosters, particularly on this current spring tour across the state. Some early apparent in-state recruiting wins have also created a strong vibe.

But the fact is that this is his first head coaching job after spending 30-plus years as a position coach, and his performance in the court of public opinion will be judged as much by stability and vision as by wins and losses.

Kennedy doesn't shy away from any preconceived notions. He knows he's in charge of a premier college football program, and with that comes expectations.

"I've got to earn it every day, and so when you talk about me going around the state and recruiting and all these other things, every day that I wake up I'm like, OK, yeah, I've got to prove it," Kennedy said.

"I feel this way about my position at the University of Montana: I think that I have the best opportunity, No. 1, that I've ever had, and I have a great opportunity for a long career here. So that's the way I'm approaching it."

Kennedy and the Grizzlies play their first game of the 2026 season on Aug. 29 against Southern Utah at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.

In addition to addressing Kennedy's deal, Haslam spoke to MTN Sports on Wednesday about his own contractual status at Montana. Haslam is in his 14th year as Griz AD, and his contract expires at the end of June.

However, a provision in the contract contains a five-month extension clause, meaning UM is required to provide Haslam with a minimum of five months notice if it doesn't intend to renew him as AD.

"I certainly want to be here. I love being here," Haslam said. "I feel like this gives me a chance to get to know the new president (Dr. Shinn) and understand his vision, share his vision. Is there uncertainty? I'm confident in who I am and what I've done and what I'm accomplishing, and I hope that meshes with what the new president wants.

"I've met him now. I'm really excited about him, a lot of people speak really highly of him. He's definitely committed to athletics, got a great background, worked at great places, so that energizes me as well.

"Any time you change presidents it brings some trepidation, and you wonder what the future will hold. But I'm really optimistic about who he is and what he's accomplished."

