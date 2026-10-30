Kent Haslam gets new 1-year contract to remain athletic director at Montana

BILLINGS — Kent Haslam has signed a one-year contract to remain athletic director at the University of Montana.

Haslam signed the deal on Sept. 2. The employment contract, obtained by MTN Sports, pays Haslam $262,236 in base salary and expires Aug. 31, 2027.

VIEW THE CONTRACT:



The 2026-27 year is Haslam's 15th in the AD chair in Missoula. His previous contract expired in June, but a provision in the language contained a five-month extension clause. Haslam's new deal coincides with the appointment of new university president, Dr. Jeremiah Shinn, who began his tenure on July 1.

"I certainly want to be here. I love being here," Haslam told MTN Sports during an interview in May. "I'm confident in who I am and what I've done and what I'm accomplishing, and I hope that meshes with what the new president wants.

"I've met him now. I'm really excited about him, a lot of people speak really highly of him. He's definitely committed to athletics, got a great background, worked at great places, so that energizes me as well."

Haslam was named athletic director at Montana in September 2012 after a nationwide search to replace previous AD Jim O'Day. Haslam originally came to the Grizzlies as associate athletic director for development in 2006.