Junior Bergen does it again as Montana survives playoff scare from Tennessee State

MISSOULA — Junior Bergen put on another virtuoso performance Saturday night and Montana is moving on in the FCS playoffs.

Bergen returned two punts for touchdowns — the FCS record-tying seventh and eighth of his career — and the Grizzlies eluded visiting Tennessee State 41-27 in a first-round game at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.

UM, the No. 14 seed for the playoffs, will now hit the road for a second-round game against No. 3 seed South Dakota State next week.

Three turnovers on offense helped keep Tennessee State in the game, but Bergen returned punts for 52 and 54 yards to the end zone. The first helped give the Grizzlies a 27-6 lead in the third quarter. The second made the score 34-20 in the fourth.

Bergen has now returned five punts for touchdowns in the playoffs alone, adding to those he had against SE Missouri in 2022, and versus Furman and North Dakota State last year.

Montana’s offense struggled to find consistency and turned the ball over three times to a Tennessee State defense that is coordinated by former Griz linebacker Brandon Fisher.

James Dobson / For MTN Sports Montana's Eli Gillman dives over the goal line for a 7-yard touchdown run during a first-round FCS playoff game against Tennessee State at Washington Grizzly-Stadium in Missoula on Saturday, No. 30, 2024.

Thankfully for the Grizzlies, special teams played a huge role.

After going three-and-out to start the game, Montana got on the board on its second possession when Ty Morrison booted a 39-yard field goal. Tennessee State put together a drive of its own, though, and knotted the score at 3-3 with a 37-yard kick by James Lowery in the final seconds of the first quarter.

On Montana’s first drive of the second quarter, freshman running back Malae Fonoti had 36 yards on the ground, but Morrison was wide right on a 39-yard field goal try and the Griz came up empty.

Later, an Eli Gillman run on fourth down moved the chains, and then he capped the possession with a 7-yard touchdown run to put the Grizzlies back in front 10-3 with 4:35 left before halftime.

The Griz got more breathing room as Morrison hit consecutive field goals, one from 31 yards and the other from 50 — his career long — to go into halftime ahead 16-3.

Early in the third quarter, Montana quarterback Logan Fife coughed up a fumble near midfield, but TSU couldn’t capitalize other than a 26-yard field goal by Lowery to make the score 16-6 with 6:44 on the clock.

The Griz got those points back later in the third as Morrison banged home his fourth field goal of the night, a 30-yarder.

After Bergen’s first punt return touchdown, Tennessee State benefitted from a 63-yard kickoff return by Craig Cunningham and got a 3-yard TD pass from Draylen Ellis to Karate Brenson with 1:02 left in the third to cut Montana’s advantage to 27-13.

Fife lost a fumble for the second time at the start of the fourth quarter, which eventually produced an 11-yard touchdown run by Ellis to make it 27-20.

Xavier Harris responded with a long kickoff return for the Grizzlies, and Keali’i Ah Yat relieved Fife at quarterback. Stevie Rocker Jr. took a shovel pass from Ah Yat to the 3.

But Gillman fumbled an exchange from Ah Yat on the next play and Tennessee State recovered. The Tigers went backwards, though, and Bergen then scooped up a bouncing punt on the far sideline and took it back 54 yards for his second TD of the night.

The Grizzlies needed it, too, because the Tigers didn’t go away. Ellis hit Brenson with a touchdown pass for the second time, making the score 34-27 with 3:03 left.

On Montana’s next possession, Gillman refused to go down on the sideline, cut back against the defense and scored for a 59-yard touchdown run to extend the lead again.

The Grizzlies sealed the victory on a Trevin Gradney interception at the 2-yard line with 1:19 remaining.

Turning point: Bergen’s second punt return was a huge difference-maker because it came at a critical moment with Montana leading by just one score. It returned a sense of order to the game.

Bergen’s eight punt-return touchdowns tie the FCS record initially set by Leroy Vann, who played at Florida A&M from 2006-09.

Stat of the game: With his 7-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, Gillman achieved his first career 1,000-yard season. Gillman — last year’s Jerry Rice Award winner as the top freshman in the FCS — finished with 136 yards on 20 carries.

Grizzly game balls: RB Eli Gillman (Offense). It was an up-and-down offensive night for the Griz, but Gillman’s steady running, and his two touchdowns, were key.

LB Riley Wilson (Defense). Again, Wilson stood out on defense for the Grizzlies. The linebacker finished with seven tackles, 1.5 sacks and 3.5 tackles for loss.

PR Junior Bergen (Special teams). Who else? With another outstanding playoff performance, Bergen further cemented his legacy as the best return man in the history of the Griz program.

What’s next: With the win, the Grizzlies (9-4) drew a second-round matchup with two-time defending national champion South Dakota State (10-2) next Saturday at 12 p.m. Mountain time. It will be a rematch of last year’s title game in Frisco, Texas, which the Jackrabbits won 23-3.

It will be the fourth playoff meeting between Montana and SDSU since 2009. The Griz haven’t faced the Jackrabbits in Brookings, S.D., since Nov. 14, 1970, a 24-0 Montana victory.

