CollegeMontana Grizzlies

Photos: 14th-seeded Montana hosts Tennessee State in FCS playoffs

Photos: 14th-seeded Montana hosts Tennessee State in FCS playoffs

University of Montana junior Riley Wilson (42) celebrates a tackle during the FCS playoff game against Tennessee State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Hayden Harris (48) tackles Tennessee State Quarterback Draylen Ellis (1) during the FCS playoff game at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Junior Bergen (5) returns a kick for a touchdown during the FCS playoff game against Tennessee State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Ronald Jackson (2) makes a tackle during the FCS playoff game against Tennessee State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Evan Shafer (84) takes the field during the FCS playoff game against Tennessee State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Junior Bergen (5) takes the field during the FCS playoff game against Tennessee State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Junior Bergen (5) celebrates a touchdown during the FCS playoff game against Tennessee State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Stevie Rocker Jr. (21) catches the ball near the end zone during the FCS playoff game against Tennessee State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
University of Montana freshman Keali'i Ah Yat (8) prepares for the snap during the FCS playoff game against Tennessee State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Cole Grossman (11) makes a catch during the FCS playoff game against Tennessee State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Stevie Rocker Jr. (21) catches the ball near the end zone during the FCS playoff game against Tennessee State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Logan Fife (12) runs the ball during the FCS playoff game against Tennessee State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Stevie Rocker Jr. (21) catches a pass during the FCS playoff game against Tennessee State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Logan Fife (12) throws the ball during the FCS playoff game against Tennessee State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
University of Montana sophomore Eli Gillman (10) runs the ball during the FCS playoff game against Tennessee State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Pat Hayden (99) makes a tackle for a loss of yards during the FCS playoff game against Tennessee State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Drew Deck (2) makes a catch during the FCS playoff game against Tennessee State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
University of Montana freshman Lekeldrick Bridges (85) celebrates during the FCS playoff game against Tennessee State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
University of Montana freshman Malae Fonoti (7) rushes the ball for a first down during the FCS playoff game against Tennessee State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
Tennessee State University quarterback Draylen Ellis dives on a missed snap during the FCS playoff game against Montana at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
Tennessee State University quarterback Draylen Ellis (1) throws the ball during the FCS playoff game against Montana at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Riley Wilson (42) celebrates a sack during the FCS playoff game against Tennessee State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Ryder Meyer (13) makes a tackle during the FCS playoff game against Tennessee State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
Tennessee State University head coach Eddie George and Montana head coach Bobby Hauck speak following the FCS playoff game against at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Logan Fife (12) runs the ball during the FCS playoff game against Tennessee State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Riley Wilson (42) makes a sack during the FCS playoff game against Tennessee State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
University of Montana sophomore Drew Klumph (83) makes a tackle during the FCS playoff game against Tennessee State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
Tennessee State University head coach Eddie George and Montana head coach Bobby Hauck speak following the FCS playoff game against at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
University of Montana sophomore Eli Gillman (10) runs the ball for a touchdown during the FCS playoff game against Tennessee State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
Montana's Ty Morrison kicks an extra point during the FCS playoff game against Tennessee State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
University of Montana freshman Kyon Loud (14) makes a tackle during the FCS playoff game against Tennessee State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Stevie Rocker Jr. (21) fights for yards during the FCS playoff game against Tennessee State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
University of Montana sophomore Eli Gillman (10) breaks a tackle during the FCS playoff game against Tennessee State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Junior Bergen (5) returns a kick for a touchdown during the FCS playoff game against Tennessee State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
University of Montana freshman Kyon Loud (14) makes a tackle during the FCS playoff game against Tennessee State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Riley Wilson (42) celebrates a stop during the FCS playoff game against Tennessee State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Ronald Jackson (2) makes a tackle during the FCS playoff game against Tennessee State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Jaxon Lee (25) makes a defensive stop during the FCS playoff game against Tennessee State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Riley Wilson (42) makes a tackle during the FCS playoff game against Tennessee State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Xavier Harris (13) makes a catch during the FCS playoff game against Tennessee State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Xavier Harris (13) makes a catch for a first down during the FCS playoff game against Tennessee State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
Tennessee State's James Lowery kicks an extra point during the FCS playoff game against Montana at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
Tennessee State University head coach Eddie George makes an adjustment during the FCS playoff game against Montana at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Cole Grossman (11) catches the ball during the FCS playoff game against Tennessee State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Logan Fife (12) scrambles for a two-point conversion during the FCS playoff game against Tennessee State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
University of Montana sophomore Eli Gillman (10) runs the ball during the FCS playoff game against Tennessee State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Junior Bergen (5) returns a kick during the FCS playoff game against Tennessee State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
University of Montana head coach Bobby Hauck surveys the field during the FCS playoff game against Tennessee State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
University of Montana head coach Bobby Hauck watches the clock wind down during the FCS playoff game against Tennessee State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Noah Kaschmitter (69) makes a tackle during the FCS playoff game against Tennessee State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Stevie Rocker Jr. (21) moves the ball during the FCS playoff game against Tennessee State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Stevie Rocker Jr. (21) gains yards during the FCS playoff game against Tennessee State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Ryan Tirrell (44) makes a tackle during the FCS playoff game against Tennessee State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Junior Bergen (5) returns a kick during the FCS playoff game against Tennessee State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
University of Montana sophomore Eli Gillman (10) runs the ball for a touchdown during the FCS playoff game against Tennessee State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Stevie Rocker Jr. (21) celebrates a catch during the FCS playoff game against Tennessee State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Logan Fife (12) hangs his head after fumbling the ball for a turnover during the FCS playoff game against Tennessee State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
University of Montana sophomore Tyson Rostad (32) recovers the ball for a turnover during the FCS playoff game against Tennessee State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Junior Bergen (5) breaks a tackle while returning a punt for a touchdown during the FCS playoff game against Tennessee State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. Bergen tied the NCAA all-time record for returning punts for a touchdown.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
University of Montana freshman Malae Fonoti (7) runs the ball for a first down during the FCS playoff game against Tennessee State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
University of Montana sophomore Eli Gillman (10) runs the ball during the FCS playoff game against Tennessee State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
University of Montana sophomore Eli Gillman (10) fights off a defender to run for a touchdown during the FCS playoff game against Tennessee State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
The Griz defense swarms the ball for a tackle during the FCS playoff game against Tennessee State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Junior Bergen (5) warms up before the FCS playoff game against Tennessee State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
University of Montana sophomore Eli Gillman (10) meets with team members before the FCS playoff game against Tennessee State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Logan Fife (12) warms up prior to the the FCS playoff game against Tennessee State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
University of Montana sophomore Drew Klumph (83) warms up before the FCS playoff game against Tennessee State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024.James Dobson / For MTN Sports
