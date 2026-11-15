MISSOULA — Saturday night lived up to the billing as No. 12 Montana and No. 21 Idaho State clashed in a top-25 matchup that had playoff implications and more on the line.

Game recap: No. 12 Montana hits paydirt in all 3 phases, fends off No. 21 Idaho State 38-30

It's a game that featured everything. Early in the game, Montana (8-3, 6-2 Big Sky) was halted on a fourth-down Idaho State stop that the Bengals (6-5, 3-5) turned into points later, as the Griz were dealt early adversity.

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'It's Cat week': No. 12 Montana found new way to win as page turns to rivalry week

"He wants to see how we handle adversity and I think we showed that (Saturday)," UM wide receiver Landon Ransom-Goelz said. "Going down there and then getting stopped in that fourth down was obviously tough, but I feel like we're a very strong-minded team and we can push through situations like that because we know we got a lot of weapons on offense to just go score every single drive."

On the ensuing kickoff, Monte Gillman took home a touchdown that ignited the Washington-Grizzly Stadium crowd that threw a haymaker back from the Griz, setting the stage for what would be an entertaining evening. For the younger Gillman, who has had multiple touchdowns called back due to penalties this season, it was the first score of his college career.

"It was huge," UM head coach Bobby Kennedy said. "Anytime you have a chance to play really strong, team football. We had kind of our stumbles, too, but Monte — we know about his brother and all the accolades that he's gotten — but he's been a key guy for us this year and he just works and he's got great speed. We've all seen that. I was really happy for him as were all the guys on our team."

Montana's defense was charged with the difficult task of defending the talented Idaho State offense behind quarterback Jordan Cooke, who threw 53 passes in the game.

The Bengals broke through at times as they showcased their big-play ability, but the Griz made plenty of key stops, none bigger than Devin Dunn's pick-6 at the halftime buzzer that came after a Griz turnover as Idaho State was knocking on the door of tying it. Instead, Montana took a 14-point lead into the break. ISU was on Montana's 8-yard line before Dunn took it 94 yards the other way.

"It was incredible hearing the crowd, celebrating with my teammates," Dunn said. "The energy in Washington-Grizzly Stadium is just outstanding. It's really something I've never been a part of, so it was great. It was a great moment. And I just want to thank my coaches and teammates for putting me in that position. Play came my way and I made it."

Defense and special teams came up big in UM's eight-point win, and it was needed, as the Griz found a new way to win while Keali'i Ah Yat and Landon Ramson-Goelz turned in big games. Eli Gillman, while bottled up on the ground, was successful in the passing game, and Brooks Davis did his thing and flashed on special teams as he had a punt return touchdown called back.

ISU's defense came into the game ranked among the top of the Big Sky in multiple categories, including top-two in scoring and total defense, and UM's league-leading offense found a way to break through.

"I told them earlier in the day, the guys that fight the hardest, the longest, and are the toughest were going to win that game," Kennedy said. "And I really thought our team on all three phases, offense, defense, special teams, showed a lot of heart. And to be back in Washington-Grizzly Stadium and to do it here, night game, ESPN, in front of our fans, senior night, it was just a special night."

It was one of the Grizzlies' best wins of the season as they are now firmly in the playoff picture and put themselves in position to battle for a share of the Big Sky title and potentially a bye in the playoffs and more.

Now riding a three-game winning streak, it's the big one, as Montana prepares for the Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman next Saturday.

"You got to keep playing," Kennedy said. "I think people left us for dead a couple weeks ago. And to see the resilience of this team and our coaches, our fans to hang with us, to put ourselves in this position is really satisfying. And obviously, I've got great respect for the team we're getting ready to go and play. It's Cat week."

