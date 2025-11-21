'It's a special thing': With 2 trophies on the line, No. 2 Montana set to host No. 3 Montana State

MISSOULA — At long last, the wait is nearly over with just one more sleep before the 124th Brawl of the Wild.

It'll be a rocking atmosphere on Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium for one of the biggest games in the history of this rivalry.

WATCH THE VIDEO:

'It's a special thing': With two trophies on the line, No. 2 Montana set to host No. 3 Montana State

"The rivalry game is really big for both teams and two of the best teams in the country will be playing right here on Saturday, and maybe the two best," UM head coach Bobby Hauck said. "So it's a big week for us always."

It's No. 2 vs No. 3 in the highest-ranked Brawl meeting of all time.

The Montana Grizzlies enter at 11-0, just the fourth time in program history they've achieved that mark.

Now they have a chance to close the regular season out against their rivals with two trophies on the line in the Big Sky Conference regular-season championship, as well as the 306-pound Great Divide Trophy.

"It's a big game for people here in Montana and we kind of tune that out and we've just got to focus on what we've got to do," UM center Dillon Botner said. "You know, appreciate the game, but we've got work to do."

Tempering emotions, or embracing them, are key components to the game.

And with stakes as high as they've ever been in this historic rivalry well over a century in existence, that just adds a little extra flavor to Saturday's meeting.

"I don't even think this will be the only time we play this year," Hauck said, alluding to the looming FCS playoff selection on Sunday. "So it's a huge game because it's our rivalry game, as it always is. But we should anticipate playing each other later in the season."

With both teams rank Nos. 1 and 2 in so many categories across the Big Sky and sport some of the best offenses and defenses in the FCS, so it'll be a true heavyweight showdown. The Griz aim to finish the regular season undefeated and try to continue the trend of the host team hoisting the Great Divide Trophy when it's all said and done.

"Being a part of it in 2021 and 2023, those are both phenomenal experiences. I'm fired up to get with my teammates and especially the guys who haven't been a part of it yet. It's an exciting thing to share. We're so blessed in the state of Montana to have a game like this. So everyone that gets to participate in it, it's a special thing."

