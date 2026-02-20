MISSOULA — Four players scored in double figures and Idaho State evened the season series with the Montana Lady Griz as the Bengals were victorious at Dahlberg Arena, 71-54, on Thursday evening.

Piper Carlson led the way with 19 points while Tasia Jordan added 12. Kacey Spink chipped in 11 for the Bengals and added seven assists, while Aspen Caldwell scored 10 points as ISU improved to 18-8 overall and 11-4 in Big Sky Conference play.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS HERE:

Idaho State races past Montana as Lady Griz drop 5th game in a row

The struggles continued for the Lady Griz, who dropped their fifth consecutive game — their second such streak in conference play — to fall to 7-18 and 4-10. Avery Waddington led the way for UM with 18 points.

UM found some early offense, but once Idaho State settled in, the Bengals never looked back as they took a 33-19 lead into halftime and 57-32 advantage into the fourth quarter.

Laurel product Alyse Aby added five points, four assists and four rebounds for the Bengals. As a team, ISU shot 52.8% from the field and 5 for 12 from deep while out-rebounding the Lady Griz 39 to 21. The Bengals also won the assist mark 18 to 7.

UM shot it at a 40.4% clip from the field and was 3 for 16 from 3-point range.

With just four games remaining in the regular season, Montana is next back at home Saturday against Weber State.