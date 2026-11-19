MISSOULA — Like most Missoula athletes, Ian Finch grew up under the shadow of Mount Sentinel and spending Saturdays as a kid at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.

"I just remember like how hard they'd hit each other and how crazy the fans were and the cannon," Finch said. "It could be halftime and I was in the south end zone under the M and we'd have our own football game out there and we'd come down and get signatures, and now that kids come and get my signature I just remember being one of those one of those kids."

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Ian Finch turns walk-on story into dream with hometown Montana Grizzlies

Finch didn't go far to begin his pursuit of athletics.

For him, it was right down the road at Hellgate High School, where he was a multi-sport star, and a major part of a football program that has struggled with wins and participation numbers, so a talent like Finch was a two-way starter from his sophomore year and on.

"One thing that comes to mind is just like it was so fun. Regardless of wins and losses, like I had a blast at Hellgate," Finch said. "I wouldn't have wanted to go anywhere else than Hellgate. It prepared me a lot just mentally, like there's going to be hard times, there's going to be tough days. And I think that really helped me. So that's kind of just one piece that I've taken from Hellgate and used here."

James Dobson / For MTN Sports University of Montana junior Ian Finch (5) takes the field during the game against Central Washington University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Montana, Saturday, September 6, 2025.

Finch then got the opportunity he'd always dreamed about, and walked on at Montana in 2022, where the climb was slow and steady, with patience and hard work the true focus.

"It was a lot more fast-paced, a lot more physical," Finch said. "Obviously there's like tons of ball that you have to learn. But just like the days are a lot longer. You got a lot more on your plate. And that's what you signed up for. So you can't really complain. You can't be complaining about something that you wanted.

"Everyone has something to prove if you're playing college football. But I think more than anything, I kind of was the guy at Hellgate and I had to put my pride and ego aside and just kind of keep my head down and keep working. So that's kind of what I did. It was a dream come true. There's no place I'd rather be than here. And when I had that opportunity, obviously I was going to take it."

Like many before him, Finch found a role on special teams, before cracking through with his first career catch, which happened to be a touchdown against Northern Colorado in 2024.

In 2025, his blocking helped get him on the field more on offense, and in 2026, he's found ways to make more plays and get involved in UM's dynamic offense.

"I had limited opportunities so I kind of had to make the most of them," Finch said. "So just staying prepared every day, knowing my responsibility on the play, and then you get out there and you're kind of worried about it, but you can't really think about that because then you're not going to play as fast. So just being as prepared as I could be was kind of what I tried to do.

"It's a big responsibility and you got to kind of think about what you're doing. I couldn't have more pride about where I'm from and I'm glad that I'm here now."

In his final college season, Finch has career highs with seven catches for 96 yards and another score, also against Northern Colorado. He also has nine tackles on special teams duty.

His senior season now winds down, with the annual Brawl of the Wild next, then playoffs for Montana, where Finch and his fellow seniors will bask in their final run as college players.

"I think the thing that has meant the most to me is just my teammates and the relationships I've made with those guys and my coaches," Finch said. "When you ask for a team, there's no greater people that I've came across than the guys that I play with. And that goes from my freshman year to now my senior year. I could go out and do anything with anyone from all of those teams. Like it's been a blast.

"I think I'm just trying to enjoy my time as much as possible, just every day, just enjoying practice, enjoying the meetings, enjoying the early mornings, because you know that you're not going to get this all again. And then, just hanging out with my teammates after practice, hanging out with them after games, like that's something that you're going to remember more so than the wins and losses."

