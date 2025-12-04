Helena's Capital's Derek Opitz continues family tradition with Griz signing

HELENA — Across Montana, nine high school seniors inked national letters of intent Wednesday to play football at University of Montana. But only one of those nine in-state signees is continuing a family tradition by picking the Griz.

After announcing his commitment to Montana in June, Derek Opitz officially put pen to paper Wednesday afternoon in the Capital High School library.

“It’s been a long time coming, for sure,” Opitz said. “It’s really cool that I get to be a part of a successful program in FCS football. And just to be able to play for them is such a cool opportunity. I’m really excited.”

The Opitz family is closely connected with Montana football. Derek’s older brother, Hayden, is currently a redshirt sophomore linebacker for the Griz. Derek’s dad, Chad, donned the Maroon and Silver as a linebacker in the 1990s.

“They build these guys into men,” Chad said. “It’s not just all about football. It’s about accountability. And they’re learning life skills so that when they are done, at some point, to go on and be good husbands, fathers and leaders — taking the things that they’ve learned. So, it means a lot.”

And what means a lot to Derek is having his family by his side to support him every step of the way.

“They’ve helped me — feeding me, taking care of me, motivating me, keeping me accountable, and just supporting me the whole way,” said Opitz. “I’m just happy that I get this opportunity to play with my brother and carry on my dad’s legacy and just be a part of something so special.”

Opitz is set to officially join the Griz in fall 2026 as a defensive lineman and long snapper.