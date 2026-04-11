Helena Capital's Drew Almquist discusses Griz football commitment

HELENA — Montana’s No. 2 prospect in the class of 2027 is staying in-state.

Helena Capital wide receiver Drew Almquist announced his commitment to the University of Montana on April 3 on X. The junior is the highest-ranked in-state commit for the Griz in over a decade.

Almquist said his decision was fueled by the Grizzlies’ belief in him throughout the recruitment process.

“The Griz showed support throughout the whole process,” Almquist said. “And I thought the Griz could give me the great development as a player during my four years there. And being a Griz fan growing up, it’s pretty cool to play there one day.”

But Almquist’s journey to playing Division I football has been anything but a straight line. After breaking out for an all-state season as a sophomore, Almquist missed most of his junior season with a hamstring injury.

“It’s a tough time. I mean, you tell kids that are hurt to be around,” Capital coach Kyle Mihelish said. “And they got to get their treatment, and they got to be inside. So, they’re not around the guys as often as they’d like to be. And I know they do feel, probably, a little disconnect because they’re not around the day-to-day operations and the day-to-day things.

“He managed it well. I think we’re on the mend here, and we’re looking for a bright future out of Drew.”

So now with the recruitment process officially behind Almquist, he said his full focus is on having a healthy and productive senior season in Helena.

“Yeah, some pressure is definitely off my back, and I kind of just get to focus on this year,” said Almquist. “My goal is just to help the team as much as I can in any way — on the field, being a leader off the field even. And I just hope we have a great season, and we achieve our fullest potential.”

