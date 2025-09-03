Grizzly rewind: Memorable matchups precede Montana opener against Central Washington

MISSOULA — The Montana Grizzlies have met Central Washington only three times in history, and two of those meetings have been plenty memorable for two opponents in different divisions who rarely see one another. Those came in 2008 and 2021, with Bobby Hauck the head coach at UM in both meetings.

There's been plenty of comparisons to UM's schedule this year and 2008 because, like that season, they're playing 12 straight games. Also like that season, the opener lands on Sept. 6.

In 2008 though, Central Washington was UM's fourth opponent on Sept. 27, 2008, and it proved anything but easy.

Kalispell Flathead grad Mike Reilly quarterbacked that Wildcats team, one chapter of his decorated run at Central before he went on to star in the CFL. Reilly completed 21 of 35 passes for 280 yards and three touchdowns that day.

The game also featured Helena native and wide receiver Mike Ferriter going for nine catches and 133 yards, fitting, with Ferriter now the offensive coordinator at Central.

It was a back-and-forth game, with Central leading 21-7 in the second quarter, before a pair of Marc Mariani touchdowns from Cole Bergquist tied it before halftime.

Griz legends were dotted all over the game, as Chase Reynolds scored twice in the second half as UM built a 11-point lead in the fourth quarter, but the Wildcats stormed back and put the Grizzlies on upset alert. Shann Schillinger had a forced fumble in the game while Colt Anderson racked up 10 total tackles.

UM used its final drive to get within striking distance, and on the foot of Brody McKnight with one second left, Montana prevailed, and went on to that year's national championship game.

Back in 2014, the Griz also beat the Wildcats 48-14.

But in 2021, the scene was much different.

The COVID-19 pandemic had wreaked havoc on the globe, and Montana opted out of the 2020 football season, instead choosing to play two games in April of 2021, the first of which featured a meeting once again with the Wildcats.

Attendance was limited to 5,000 fans, and April in Montana proved to be not much different than December. From the jump, Montana outmatched Central Washington, and future stalwarts made their first marks in the game, including a return from injury for all-time great Samuel Akem who caught a score.

The game was lined with stars of the current generation, including Keelan White and Xavier Harris, both who scored their first career touchdowns. All-American Justin Ford made his first appearance for the Grizzlies and had a pair of tackles for loss, while fellow All-American and kick return touchdown record holder Malik Flowers did a little bit of everything in the game for the Griz.

Cam Humphrey threw for three touchdown passes and 235 yards and ran for a touchdown, while Kris Brown also threw a score and ran for another. Nick Ostmo caught a touchdown pass on a wild bouncing ball, and also punched in a score on a run, while Gabe Sulser led the way with four catches for 62 yards and a touchdown.

Patrick O'Connell and Dylan Cook, both who are still in the NFL, were all over the game, and many more were in the mix as the Griz won 59-3. Gavin Robertson and David Koppang both came away with interceptions, while many other future standouts and program leaders were just cutting their teeth for the first time as the foundation for UM's 2023 run to Frisco and the national championship game was being built.

That was the last time these two programs met, and now are set to settle it between the lines again on Saturday at 6 p.m. at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.

