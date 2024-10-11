Grizzly Insider: No. 14 Montana eager to turn page, get back on track Saturday vs. NAU

MISSOULA — Coming off a 55-48 overtime loss last week at home to Weber State, No. 14-ranked Montana looks to crawl up off the mat and get back in the win column Saturday against No. 24 Northern Arizona at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.

On this week's edition of the Grizzly Insider show, MTN Sports' Kyle Hansen and UM play-by-play voice Riley Corcoran are joined by Montana wide receiver Keelan White and head coach Bobby Hauck to look back at last week's game and look ahead to the matchup with the Lumberjacks.

White is coming off a career game against Weber State. The senior from Vancouver, British Columbia, caught 11 passes for 163 yards and a touchdown last week, helping the Griz offense to another big outing. UM's offense ranks No. 1 in the Big Sky Conference with averages of 503.8 yards and 43.0 points per game.

White also discusses the children's coloring book he published over the summer, titled "The Canadian Spider."

Hauck joins the show to recap the Weber State game and preview the Northern Arizona matchup. Montana's defense is under a microscope, having allowed 104 points and 1,092 total yards in their two Big Sky games.

Saturday's game is scheduled to kick off at 2 p.m. For information on how to watch, click here. To watch this week's edition of the Grizzly Insider show, see the video player above.

