Watch Now
CollegeMontana Grizzlies

Actions

How to watch the Montana Grizzlies vs. Northern Arizona Lumberjacks

Griz logo
MTN Sports
Griz logo
Posted
and last updated

MISSOULA — The Montana Grizzlies are back inside Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday looking to bounce back from their overtime loss to Weber State last week.

The 14th-ranked Griz have another top-25 Big Sky Conference matchup when No. 24 Northern Arizona visits Missoula. Montana (4-2 overall, 1-1 Big Sky) and Northern Arizona (3-3, 1-1) are scheduled to kick off at 2 p.m. Saturday inside Washington-Grizzly Stadium.

The game will be broadcast by Scripps Sports and air on the MTN channel across Montana. Coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. with the Scripps Sports Saturday Showdown Pregame Show. The Saturday Showdown Postgame Show will immediately follow the game.

The MTN channel is available on DirecTV, DirecTV Stream, Fubo and over the air with an antenna or Tablo. The game is also available to stream on ESPN+.

Learn more about the MTN channel and where to watch.

How to watch the MTN channel

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Results from around the state