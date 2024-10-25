Grizzly Insider: Montana soccer, volleyball teams hit homestretch; football heads to Northern Colorado

MISSOULA — It's an important time for athletics at the University of Montana, as the Grizzly soccer and volleyball teams get deeper into their schedules and as the football team returns from a bye with five games remaining in its slate.

On this week's edition of the Grizzly Insider show, Montana soccer coach Chris Citowicki and volleyball coach Allison Lawrence join MTN Sports' Kyle Hansen and Griz play-by-play announcer Riley Corocoran to discuss their respective seasons.

Hansen and Corcoran also analyze Montana's return to the football field as it hits the road to face Northern Colorado on Saturday.

UM's soccer team is 10-2-4 overall and 4-0-2 in the Big Sky Conference, and finishes the regular season with matches at Idaho State on Friday and at Weber State on Sunday.

The Griz are in second place in the league standings behind Idaho (11-4-2, 5-1-1 Big Sky). With two wins, Montana will leapfrog the Vandals for the regular-season league title and the right to host next month's Big Sky tournament.

Montana's volleyball team, meanwhile, begins the second half of its Big Sky schedule with a rivalry match against Montana State on Friday at 7 p.m. in Missoula. The Grizzlies (6-13, 1-7 Big Sky) look to beat the Bobcats at home for the third straight year.

The ninth-ranked Griz football team (5-2, 2-1 Big Sky) faces Northern Colorado (5-2, 2-1) at Nottingham Field at 1 p.m. Saturday. The game will be broadcast by Scripps Sports and air on the MTN channel across Montana. Coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. with the Scripps Sports Saturday Showdown Pregame Show.

