How to watch the Montana Grizzlies vs. Northern Colorado Bears

GREELEY, Colo. — The Montana football team returns from its bye week seeking a second consecutive win when it travels to Northern Colorado on Saturday.

The ninth-ranked Grizzlies (5-2 overall, 2-1 Big Sky), who defeated Northern Arizona 31-20 on Oct. 12, will kick off against the Bears (1-6, 1-2) at Nottingham Field at 1 p.m. Saturday. Like Montana, Northern Colorado is coming off a bye week. The Bears defeated Weber State 21-17 on Oct. 12 to snap an 18-game losing streak that spanned parts of three seasons.

The game between Montana and Northern Colorado will be broadcast by Scripps Sports and air on the MTN channel across Montana. Coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. with the Scripps Sports Saturday Showdown Pregame Show. The Saturday Showdown Postgame Show will immediately follow the game.

Viewers in Helena and Great Falls will also be able to watch the Grizzlies and Bears on KTVH and KTGF, respectively.

The MTN channel is available on DirecTV, DirecTV Stream, Fubo and over the air with an antenna or Tablo. The game is also available to stream on ESPN+.

