Grizzly Insider: Montana coaches Travis DeCuire, Brian Holsinger set table for conference tournaments

MISSOULA — Both the Montana men's and women's basketball teams secured the No. 3 seeds for the Big Sky Conference tournaments.

Men's coach Travis DeCuire and women's coach Brian Holsinger join this week's Grizzly Insider to talk about the end of the regular season and preview the upcoming conference tournaments. View the show, hosted by MTN Sports' Kyle Hansen and UM play-by-play voice Riley Corcoran, in the video above.

The Griz men closed the regular season with consecutive wins over Idaho and Idaho State. Montana (21-10) will faced sixth-seeded Portland State at 8 p.m. Monday in the quarterfinals of the men's conference tournament. The Griz and Vikings split during the regular season, with each team winning on its home court.

The Lady Griz also finished the regular season winning games over Idaho and Idaho State. Montana (21-8) draws Idaho again in the women's Big Sky tournament. The Lady Griz and sixth-seeded Vandals tip off at 2:30 p.m. Monday in a quarterfinal game. Montana swept Idaho during the regular season, winning by 11 points in Moscow and 16 in Missoula.

Hansen and Corcoran close out this week's Grizzly Insider, the final episode of the season, previewing the conference tournaments, which begin Saturday in Boise and will be broadcast on the MTN Channel.