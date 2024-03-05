Montana Lady Griz No. 3 seed, Montana State Bobcats No. 4 for Big Sky women's basketball championship

MISSOULA — The Montana Lady Griz are the No. 3 seed for the Big Sky Conference women's basketball championship, and the Montana State Bobcats are the fourth seed. The tournament starts Saturday at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho.

Montana and Montana State don't play until Monday, March 11, when they meet Idaho and Northern Colorado, respectively, in quarterfinal games. The Bobcats are scheduled to tip off at 12 p.m., with the Lady Griz following at 2:30 p.m.

The tournament begins Saturday with two first-round games: Weber State versus Portland State and Idaho State versus Sacramento State. The winners of those games advance to play Sunday against Eastern Washington and Northern Arizona in quarterfinal games.

Eastern Washington is the Big Sky Conference regular-season champion and the No. 1 seed for the tournament, while Northern Arizona is the No. 2 seed.

The semifinals are Tuesday, March 12. The first game tips off at 12 p.m., and the second is at 2:30 p.m.

All eight games Saturday through Tuesday will be broadcast on the MTN Channel with coverage starting daily at 11:30 a.m.

The women's championship is Wednesday, March 13, with tipoff scheduled for 3 p.m. That game will be broadcast on ESPNU.

The winner of the tournament secures the Big Sky Conference's automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament, which begins March 20.

The full schedule for the Big Sky Conference women's basketball tournament is below.

Women's basketball

Big Sky Conference Tournament

March 9-13 at Boise, Idaho

Bracket

Saturday, March 9

Game 1: Weber State vs. Portland State, 12 p.m.

Game 2: Idaho State vs. Sacramento State, 2:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 10

Game 3: Eastern Washington vs. Game 1 winner, 12 p.m.

Game 4: Northern Arizona vs. Game 2 winner, 2:30 p.m.

Monday, March 11

Game 5: Montana State vs. Northern Colorado, 12 p.m.

Game 6: Montana vs. Idaho, 2:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 12

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 12 p.m.

Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 2:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 13

Game 9: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 3 p.m. (on ESPNU)