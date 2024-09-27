Grizzly Insider: Junior Bergen's return, and the march toward Big Sky play

MISSOULA — In their non-league finale last week, the Montana Grizzlies rallied from 17-points down in the first half to beat No. 24 Western Carolina 46-35 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.

The No. 8-ranked Griz (3-1) rushed for 349 yards while QB Keali'i Ah Yat broke a single-game school record for quarterbacks with four rushing TDs. But now the real season is here with Big Sky Conference play beginning with a game Saturday at Eastern Washington.

On this week's edition of the Grizzly Insider show, MTN Sports' Kyle Hansen and UM play-by-play announcer Riley Corcoran are joined in the studio by Montana coach Bobby Hauck and senior receiver/returner Junior Bergen.

Bergen returned to the lineup from injury two weeks ago against Morehead State but he made his first big impact last week vs. WCU, catching eight passes for 99 yards and averaging nearly 25 yards per kickoff return.

Bergen discusses his return to the lineup on this week's show, as well as Montana's progress to this point and his view of the quarterback situation.

Hauck, meanwhile, takes a look back at the Western Carolina win and looks ahead to the Grizzlies' game this week at Eastern Washington (1-3). Montana hasn't won at EWU since 2008 and has never won atop "The Inferno," the Eagles' signature red turf it installed in 2010.

Montana and Eastern Washington square off Saturday at 6 p.m. Mountain time, and the game will be broadcast on Montana's CBS affiliates as well as streamed on ESPN+.

