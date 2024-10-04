Grizzly Insider: Coach Bobby Hauck, quarterback Logan Fife relive win at Eastern Washington

MISSOULA — No. 8 Montana survived in its Big Sky Conference opener last week, eking out a 52-49 win on the red turf at Eastern Washington.

Quarterback Logan Fife drew the start as Keali'i Ah Yat missed the game with an injury, and Fife delivered a big-time performance, throwing for 364 yards and five touchdowns as the Griz racked up 701 yards of offense, the second-most in program history.

On this week's edition of the Grizzly Insider, hosted by MTN Sports' Kyle Hansen and UM play-by-play announcer Riley Corcoran, Fife and Montana coach Bobby Hauck talk about the win over the Eagles. Watch the complete episode in the video above.

Fife, a transfer from Fresno State playing his first season at Montana, also talks about his time with the Griz so far.

Hauck, meanwhile, breaks down the win over EWU and looks ahead to UM's game against Weber State.

Eighth-ranked Montana (4-1 overall, 1-0 Big Sky) and Weber State (2-3, 1-0) meet at 1 p.m. Saturday inside Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula. The game will be broadcast by Scripps Sports and air on the MTN channel across Montana, except in Missoula and the Flathead Valley, where the game will air on KPAX. The game will also air on KTVH and KTGF in Helena and Great Falls, respectively.

The game will be available to stream on ESPN+, as well.

